Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 322 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 373,368 cases, and detected three deaths, raising the death toll to 6,441, according to the Ministry of Health.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The number of recoveries in the country rose by 371 to 364,297.

There are 2,630 active COVID-19 cases, the health ministry said, 480 of which are critical cases.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (322) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (3) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (371) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (364,297) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/swdvpDrBht — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) February 16, 2021

Saudi Arabia will launch the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination campaign on February 18, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

The second phase will see more categories given their first dose of the vaccine, widen the reach of vaccination availability across the Kingdom and increase accessibility with more daily appointments.

The Kingdom shut down eight mosques on Monday after several worshipers tested positive for COVID-19, the official Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia COVID-19 cases increase to 373,046 with 314 new infections reported

Saudi Arabia launches phase two of coronavirus vaccination on Feb. 18

Saudi Arabia shuts down eight mosques after COVID-19 infections detected