Saudi women walk in Abha High City, as the summer season kicks off with health precautions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in an effort to boost internal tourism after the pandemic in Abha, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: Reuters)
Saudi Arabia will launch the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination campaign on February 18. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia reports 322 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 322 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 373,368 cases, and detected three deaths, raising the death toll to 6,441, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries in the country rose by 371 to 364,297.

There are 2,630 active COVID-19 cases, the health ministry said, 480 of which are critical cases.

Saudi Arabia will launch the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination campaign on February 18, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

The second phase will see more categories given their first dose of the vaccine, widen the reach of vaccination availability across the Kingdom and increase accessibility with more daily appointments.

The Kingdom shut down eight mosques on Monday after several worshipers tested positive for COVID-19, the official Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

