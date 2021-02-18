Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Authority on Thursday authorized the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The authority “approved the use of the vaccine and allowed its import based on the data provided, which has been reviewed with all its details according to accurate scientific methodology,” SPA said.

Health authorities in the Kingdom will initiate procedures for using the AstraZeneca vaccine in accordance with the relevant standards and requirements.

The country’s Food and Drug Authority will also analyze samples from each incoming shipment of the vaccine before using it, SPA added.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced on Thursday the launch of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign across all regions of the Kingdom, adding that those wishing to take the vaccine can book an appointment through the Sehhaty app.

