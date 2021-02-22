.
.
.
.
Language

Remote learning to continue in Saudi Arabia until end of school year

Foreign student Amro, attending the French International Lycée in Riyadh, studies at home on March 23, 2020 as schools in Saudi Arabia are closed amidst the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Foreign student Amro, attending the French International Lycée in Riyadh, studies at home on March 23, 2020 as schools in Saudi Arabia are closed amidst the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Remote learning to continue in Saudi Arabia until end of school year

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education announced on Monday that remote learning will continue in the Kingdom until the end of the school year for public and private schools and universities to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The education minister said the announcement came “after assessing the situation during the past weeks.”

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Kingdom detected 315 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 375,006, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

Last month, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education said that students of all levels in schools, and higher education institutions will continue with distance learning for the second semester of the academic year due to the pandemic.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia detects 315 COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

More than 17 million Saudi residents have used the Tawakkalna COVID-19 app: SPA

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
Remote working leads to surge in Middle East cyber-attacks by COVID-19 conmen: expert Remote working leads to surge in Middle East cyber-attacks by COVID-19 conmen: expert

Top Content

Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab
Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
Houthi offensive in Yemen’s Marib is battle against US, its allies: Official Houthi offensive in Yemen’s Marib is battle against US, its allies: Official
The signs highlighting the short-term struggles Dubai’s tourism industry faces The signs highlighting the short-term struggles Dubai’s tourism industry faces
Vaccine giant says its been instructed to prioritize India Vaccine giant says its been instructed to prioritize India
UAE weapons show draws major deals and traders amid pandemic UAE weapons show draws major deals and traders amid pandemic

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More