Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education announced on Monday that remote learning will continue in the Kingdom until the end of the school year for public and private schools and universities to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The education minister said the announcement came “after assessing the situation during the past weeks.”

The Kingdom detected 315 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 375,006, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

Last month, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education said that students of all levels in schools, and higher education institutions will continue with distance learning for the second semester of the academic year due to the pandemic.

