Dubai extends COVID-19 precautionary measures until mid-April

Dubai will be extending coronavirus countermeasures it currently has in place until the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, the Dubai Media Office announced on Friday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The maximum capacity allowed in venues with indoor seating, including cinemas, entertainment and sports venues, will remain at 50 percent, the emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said.

Shopping malls, hotels, swimming pools and private beaches in hotels are permitted to only operate at 70 percent capacity, the committee said. Restaurants and cafes across the city must close by 1 a.m., it added.

Headed by @sheikhmansoor, #Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, , announces that the COVID-19 precautionary measures introduced in the beginning of February will be extended until the start of Ramadan in mid-April.https://t.co/sUqNvuk8z2 pic.twitter.com/XpdXJ4W9sP — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 26, 2021

Monitoring and inspection campaigns will be intensified across Dubai to ensure that all establishments follow safety protocols, according to the committee.

Health officials introduced new restrictions earlier this month after the country began seeing the rate of infections rise rapidly due to an influx of vacationers arriving at the tourist-hub.

The United Arab Emirates has been reporting over 3,000 new cases every day this month, despite the government intensifying its inoculation campaign and urging its citizens and residents to take a vaccine.

The country plans to have inoculated 50 percent of its population by March.

Read more:

Emirates Airlines and DHA to launch system to digitally link, verify COVID-19 records

Abu Dhabi labs processing PCR samples from all over the world