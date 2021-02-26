.
Dubai extends COVID-19 precautionary measures until mid-April

A general view shows the area outside the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, March 25, 2020. (Reuters)
A general view of the area outside the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai. (File photo: Reuters)

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Dubai will be extending coronavirus countermeasures it currently has in place until the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, the Dubai Media Office announced on Friday.

The maximum capacity allowed in venues with indoor seating, including cinemas, entertainment and sports venues, will remain at 50 percent, the emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said.

Shopping malls, hotels, swimming pools and private beaches in hotels are permitted to only operate at 70 percent capacity, the committee said. Restaurants and cafes across the city must close by 1 a.m., it added.

Monitoring and inspection campaigns will be intensified across Dubai to ensure that all establishments follow safety protocols, according to the committee.

Health officials introduced new restrictions earlier this month after the country began seeing the rate of infections rise rapidly due to an influx of vacationers arriving at the tourist-hub.

The United Arab Emirates has been reporting over 3,000 new cases every day this month, despite the government intensifying its inoculation campaign and urging its citizens and residents to take a vaccine.

The country plans to have inoculated 50 percent of its population by March.

