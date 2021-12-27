Leading Israeli hospital to start fourth COVID-19 jab efficacy study

.
A medical worker prepares a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as Israel kicks off a coronavirus vaccination drive, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A medical worker prepares a coronavirus vaccine as Israel kicks off a coronavirus vaccination drive, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel . (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Bloomberg

A leading Israeli hospital will begin a study on Monday to determine the safety and efficacy of a fourth coronavirus vaccine dose.

Sheba Medical Center will administer a fourth dose to 150 medical workers who were vaccinated with third doses before August 20 and currently have a low antibody count, according to a statement from the hospital late Sunday.

The trial is being done in conjunction with Israel’s Health Ministry.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced last week that the government would adopt the recommendation of a panel of experts to inoculate older adults and medical personnel with a fourth dose of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine in a bid to shore up protection against the fast-spreading omicron variant.

However, a few days later, the Health Ministry said its director general had not yet decided whether to go ahead with the immunization drive. Some experts had questioned the wisdom of a fourth shot given the paucity of supporting data.

Read more: Israel's Bennett self-isolates after daughter tests positive for COVID-19

