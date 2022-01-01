.
.
.
.
UAE’s COVID-19 cases rise to 2,556, with 908 recoveries, one death in last 24 hours

A medical staffer obtains a swab sample from a child inside a vehicle at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai on April 9, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
A medical staffer obtains a swab sample from a child inside a vehicle at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai on April 9, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE announced on Saturday 2,556 new daily coronavirus cases, an increasing of 130 infections, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the country to 764,493.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) also announced one death due to COVID-19 complications over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,165.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 908 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 745,963.

The Ministry said that it conducted 463,616 additional COVID-19 tests during the past 24 hours.

