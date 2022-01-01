UAE’s COVID-19 cases rise to 2,556, with 908 recoveries, one death in last 24 hours

The UAE announced on Saturday 2,556 new daily coronavirus cases, an increasing of 130 infections, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the country to 764,493.



The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) also announced one death due to COVID-19 complications over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,165.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Advertisement

MoHAP also noted that an additional 908 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 745,963.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Ministry said that it conducted 463,616 additional COVID-19 tests during the past 24 hours.

Read more: China ends 2021 with highest weekly COVID-19 cases since taming original epidemic