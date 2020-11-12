Dutch police arrest man over shooting at Saudi Arabia's embassy in The Hague

Dutch police arrested a man on Thursday on suspicion of being involved in the shooting at Saudi Arabia's embassy in The Hague, causing damage but no injuries.

“The police arrested a man from Zoetermeer (40) on Thursday afternoon, November 12 at around 2.15 PM on suspicion of involvement in the shooting incident at the Saudi Arabian embassy,” The Hague police said in a statement.

“On Thursday morning multiple shots were fired at the embassy building on Koninginnegracht in The Hague. Nobody was injured,” it added.

“The police immediately started an extensive investigation and formed a so-called large-scale investigation team. Investigation led to the Zoetermeer suspect. The man was arrested in a house in Zoetermeer. Police officers also confiscated a passenger car for further investigation. The suspect is detained and will be questioned.”

The police found several bullet casings outside the embassy and bullet holes in the window of the building, they said.

The Saudi embassy confirmed none of its staff were hurt, and said it had urged Saudi citizens in the Netherlands to "exercise caution."

"Embassy security officers informed security authorities of the incident as soon as it occurred," the Saudi embassy said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The Saudi government "condemns this cowardly attack, and thanks the Dutch authorities for their prompt response."

The Dutch foreign ministry said it "takes this very seriously and is in close contact with the Saudi authorities."

On Wednesday, an attack on a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah hit an Armistice Day commemoration at which diplomats from France, Greece, Italy, Britain and the United States were in attendance.

At least two people were wounded.

- With AFP

Last Update: Thursday, 12 November 2020 KSA 19:24 - GMT 16:24