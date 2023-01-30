‘Last of Us’ and ‘Star Trek’ actress Annie Wersching dies at 45

Actress Annie Wersching died at the age of 45 in Los Angeles on Sunday after a battle with cancer, her publicist told CNN on Sunday.

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall,” her husband, Stephen Full, wrote in a statement to CNN.

Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series ‘24’, made many appearances in popular TV series including Timeless and Bosch and provided the voice for Tess in The Last of Us video game.

Neil Druckmann, who created the video game, wrote on Twitter: “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”

“We love you Annie Wersching. You will be deeply missed,” actress Abigail Spencer, who appeared on the sci-fi series Timeless, tweeted.

The actress was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and continued to act despite undergoing cancer therapy.

Wersching was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri and has amassed a significant number of TV credits throughout her illustrious two-decade career. She made her debut in ‘Star Trek: Enterprise’ and went on to secure recurring roles in popular TV series such as ’24,’ in seasons 7 and 8 of ‘Bosch,’ ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ ‘Marvel’s Runaways,’ ‘The Rookie,’ and her latest portrayal as the Borg Queen in Season 2 of ‘Star Trek: Picard.’

