Ryan Reynolds named Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s new chief island officer

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has been appointed as Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s new chief island officer, taking up the mantle after the likes of Jason Mamoa and Kevin Hart.



The Deadpool actor will be responsible for promoting the destination to an international audience. On Monday, Reynolds appeared in a new teaser campaign from the destination released on Instagram.

In the promotional video, the Canadian actor, director and Welsh football club owner appears to skydive onto the Abu Dhabi island.



Sticking to his unique humorous style, Reynolds misses the intended landing spot marked by “Welcome Ryan” lights on the W Abu Dhabi Hotel and instead lands directly on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix circuit.









The star announced his new position while the sound of F1 cars drowned the rest of his speech as they sped past Reynolds who continued to explain his mission “to create the first-ever Yas Island …” leaving viewers on the edge about what to really expect.



“[Ryan Reynolds] is taking over as our new Chief Island Officer and we have absolutely no idea what that means. I guess we’ll have to wait till the race is over,” Yas Island wronte in the Instagram video caption.



The video also features the Hollywood star spinning around rollercoasters at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, sipping a drink at Café Del Mar Beach as he zooms down water slides and explores Gotham City.



As Reynolds braces for his new role, he can expect fun adventures ahead. His predecessors, Hart and Mamoa found themselves cruising around the island in a Ferrari and paddle boarding on the Arabian Gulf.

