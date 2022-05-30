Emirati writer Ali Abu al-Reesh launches book on Expo 2020 Dubai

Emirati writer Ali Abu al-Reesh launched his book ‘Expo 2020 Dubai, Solidarity on the Ground, a Hug in the Sky’ at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair on Sunday, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

The book documents Abu al-Reesh’s visits to various country pavilions at the word fair, which ran from October 2021 to March 2022. The writer kept a written journal of his visits to the pavilions in which he detailed his experiences of the different cultures and all the knowledge he acquired during his visits.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The launch was attended by the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Culture and Youth Noura bint Mohammed al-Kaabi who also wrote the preface of Abu al-Reesh’s book.

“There are big events happening all around the world but Expo 2020 Dubai stood out from the rest, for many reasons and the fact that it coincided with the 50 years celebrations of the formation of the UAE. Expo 2020 Dubai was a global platform to introduce different cultures and customs, a meeting place for civilizations. It showcases the past, present and gave us a glimpse of the future of this planet,” the preface by the minister read.

“We saw many innovative ideas for the betterment of humanity at the show. I am glad to see this world class event being captured in this book. Journaling the event will immortalize it for generations ahead, who will be proud of the achievements of their ancestors and the solid foundation they inherited from them, as per the author Ali Abu al-Reesh.”

The book was published with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, the United Press, and the UAE’s Writers Union.

At the event, President of the Board of the Writers’ Union Sultan al-Amimi said that the book was a qualitative addition to the UAE’s literary achievements and will bear testimony to Expo 2020 Dubai in the future, combining a few literary styles including journal, diary, and biography with the use of poetic language.

Read more:

From pavilion parts to memorabilia: Expo 2020 Dubai merchandise on ‘last chance’ sale

UAE, Egypt, Jordan sign Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Growth

Off the wall: The artists who are the face of the Gulf street art scene