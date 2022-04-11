In pictures: David Beckham’s son Brooklyn marries US actress Peltz in $3.5mln wedding
David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham married American actress Nicola Peltz on Saturday in a $3.5 million wedding.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The family made the first pictures of the couple’s special day public on Monday.
Brooklyn Beckham, 23, shared the first photos of his Florida wedding day on Instagram.
The aspiring chef shared a black and white photo of himself and his bride sporting a Valentino gown, taken by British Vogue, along with another of his new wife’s wedding dress and a photo of him, his father and two brothers, some of which were also shared by David Beckham and the new bride on Instagram.
David, the football legend, reportedly cried at the wedding on Saturday “during a heartfelt tribute to his eldest son and his new daughter-in-law,” according to online news media The Daily Mail.
Read more:
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap at Oscars
The Real Housewives of Dubai cast revealed
-
Indian wedding music, fireworks blamed for death of 63 chickensA traditional Indian wedding procession with pumping music, fireworks, dancing and a marching brass band in shiny jackets has been blamed for the ... Variety
-
Jennifer Gates shares wedding first dance photo with husband Nayel NassarJennifer Gates, daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, shared a first dance photo from her wedding one week after she and Egyptian equestrian Nayel ... Entertainment
-
In pictures: Jennifer Gates, Nayel Nassar share photos of their $2 mln weddingMicrosoft heiress and eldest daughter of Bill Gates, Jennifer Gates married Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar in a secret Muslim ceremony followed by a ... Fashion and beauty