.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

In pictures: David Beckham’s son Brooklyn marries US actress Peltz in $3.5mln wedding

  • Font
Brooklyn Beckham marries American actress Nicola Peltz. (Instagram)
Brooklyn Beckham marries American actress Nicola Peltz. (Instagram)

In pictures: David Beckham’s son Brooklyn marries US actress Peltz in $3.5mln wedding

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham married American actress Nicola Peltz on Saturday in a $3.5 million wedding.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The family made the first pictures of the couple’s special day public on Monday.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham on their wedding day. (Instagram)
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham on their wedding day. (Instagram)

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, shared the first photos of his Florida wedding day on Instagram.

Brooklyn Beckham marries American actress Nicola Peltz. (Instagram)
Brooklyn Beckham marries American actress Nicola Peltz. (Instagram)

The aspiring chef shared a black and white photo of himself and his bride sporting a Valentino gown, taken by British Vogue, along with another of his new wife’s wedding dress and a photo of him, his father and two brothers, some of which were also shared by David Beckham and the new bride on Instagram.

David Beckham and his sons. (Instagram)
David Beckham and his sons. (Instagram)

David, the football legend, reportedly cried at the wedding on Saturday “during a heartfelt tribute to his eldest son and his new daughter-in-law,” according to online news media The Daily Mail.

Nicola Peltz on her wedding day. (Instagram)
Nicola Peltz on her wedding day. (Instagram)

Read more:

Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap at Oscars

The Real Housewives of Dubai cast revealed

Famed Japan manga artist Fujiko Fujio A dies at 88

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More