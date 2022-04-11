In pictures: David Beckham’s son Brooklyn marries US actress Peltz in $3.5mln wedding

David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham married American actress Nicola Peltz on Saturday in a $3.5 million wedding.

The family made the first pictures of the couple’s special day public on Monday.

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, shared the first photos of his Florida wedding day on Instagram.

The aspiring chef shared a black and white photo of himself and his bride sporting a Valentino gown, taken by British Vogue, along with another of his new wife’s wedding dress and a photo of him, his father and two brothers, some of which were also shared by David Beckham and the new bride on Instagram.

David, the football legend, reportedly cried at the wedding on Saturday “during a heartfelt tribute to his eldest son and his new daughter-in-law,” according to online news media The Daily Mail.

