Black Eyed Peas and Nancy Ajram among artists to perform at Saudi esports event

The Black Eyed Peas and Nancy Ajram are among the list of musicians that will be performing at the Gamers8 esports tournament in Riyadh next month, organizers announced on Sunday.

Amr Diab, J Balvin, Salvatore Ganacci, Sebastian Ingrosso, Marshmello, R3HAB, Axwell, Lil Pump, DJ Snake, Russ, Alan Walker, Balqees, Hamaki, and Disco Misr will also perform at the eight week long event.

More artists are yet to be announced, organizers added in a press statement.

Gamers8 will kick off at a purpose-built venue in Boulevard Riyadh City on July 14 with a variety of performances to be held alongside gaming contests.

Competitors from around the world, including local teams, will go head-to-head in the following titles: Rocket League, Dota 2, Fortnite, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, and PUBG Mobile.

A total prize pool of $15 million is on offer for winners of various categories.

There will be more than 1,000 other activities and attractions including comedy, dance, and magic shows, among many others.

There will also be a gaming summit featuring international experts from the industry.

The tournament will be broadcast live online in more than eight different languages. Tickets are available now through the official website.

“The goal of Gamers8 is to bring the virtual world of esports and gaming out into the physical realm of Riyadh while merging a plethora of entertainment activities such as music, festivals, shows and the latest experiences for children,” said Ahmed al-Bishri, COO of the Saudi Esports Federation.

“There truly is something for everyone at Gamers8. As part of that, we are delighted to be bringing some of the biggest names in music to Riyadh this summer and know they will significantly contribute to a season of incredible moments and memories.”

The tournament was organized by the Saudi Esports Federation and Gamers Without Borders, a charity organization that donates to causes including COVID-19 relief and vaccination efforts.

The gaming industry in Saudi Arabia has ballooned in recent years, with significant government support as part of a wider effort to diversify the oil-dependent economy.

The Kingdom’s gaming market reached $1 billion in 2021, the highest value among Gulf countries, AFP reported citing market researcher Niko Partners.

In January, the country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) launched the Savvy Gaming Group, which has acquired ESL Gaming and FACEIT, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Saudi Esports Federation was founded in 2017 and has organized several national and international gaming tournaments.

