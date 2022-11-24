Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Japan fans clean the stadium in Qatar after a match between Japan and Germany. (Twitter)
Japan fans clean the stadium in Qatar after a match between Japan and Germany. (Twitter)

Japan fans tidy Qatar stadium, players leave ‘thank you’ note after beating Germany

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Not content with showing Germany up on the pitch, Japan’s jubilant World Cup fans gave global viewers a lesson on citizenship after their team’s opening match.

As the European giants of soccer trudged off the pitch following their 2-1 defeat, fans of the victorious Japanese team were already tidying up after themselves, shoving trash into bags and making sure they left the stadium as clean as the moment they arrived.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

And it wasn’t just the fans. FIFA posted a picture to Twitter showing the Japanese changing room at the Khalifa International Stadium. Towels were neatly folded and placed in piles next to stacked bottles of water and 11 origami cranes accompanied a note in Japanese that simply read “thank you.”

Japanese football players leave the dressing room clean after their match against Germany at the Qatar World Cup. (Twitter)
Japanese football players leave the dressing room clean after their match against Germany at the Qatar World Cup. (Twitter)

Germany’s shock defeat by Japan is the second major upset of the tournament and drove up a slew of Japanese stocks, from video game makers to sporting goods firms.

Saudi Arabia’s win over a stunned Argentina late in their match on Tuesday earned the entire Middle Eastern nation a national holiday.

Read more:

Saudi’s Green Falcons begin preparations for second World Cup game against Poland

World Cup fans have mixed reactions to accommodation in Qatar

Watch: Yemeni fans react to Saudi Arabia’s win against Argentina in World Cup match

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size