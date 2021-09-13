.
.
.
.
Puppy interrupts cricket match in Northern Ireland, steals ball

Cocker Spaniel puppy named Dazzle disrupts cricket match. (Screengrab)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

A cricket match in Northern Ireland was disrupted on Saturday by an unlikely pitch invader - a Cocker Spaniel puppy named Dazzle.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Footage of the semi-final match of the inaugural women's Clear Currency All-Ireland T20 Cup, broadcast by Cricket Ireland, showed the dog running onto the pitch to intercept the ball during play.

Players were able to retrieve the ball after chasing the canine.

“They've managed to retrieve the ball, it may need a clean,” said the commentators.



Animals at sporting games

Animals have made appearances recently, stealing the spotlight at various sporting games. In the US, a group of football fans saved a falling cat using an American flag.

According to the Associated Press, the animal somehow got into Hard Rock Stadium, then got caught by one of its paws off the facade of the upper deck.

It eventually fell to the lower level of the stadium, where fans using an American flag as a makeshift net of sorts were able to safely catch it before it was carried off to safety.

The cat was not showing any signs of injury after it was saved.

