Saudi Arabia’s FM addresses regional developments at Arab League session 

Saudi Arabian foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan speaking at the 155th session of the Arab League. (Screengrab)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan addressed several developments in the region during the 155th session of the Arab League Council at the delegate level in Cairo on Wednesday.

The implementation of the Riyadh Agreement is an important step to achieving a political solution in Yemen and ending the ongoing conflict, he said.

Saudi Arabia appreciates the unified Arab position that has called for an end to the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s escalation in Yemen’s Marib, Prince Faisal said.

The Kingdom will continue its efforts to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people at the hands of the Houthis, he added.

The Kingdom calls on the international community to revive the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and rejected the actions of the Israeli occupation that violate the rights of Palestinians, the minister said in a speech.

He reiterated the importance of reaching a fair agreement on the Renaissance Dam dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia.

The minister also addressed the ongoing situation in Libya, wishing the newly-formed government good luck and urging all parties to refrain from interfering in the country’s affairs.

He also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support for Iraq and called for outside parties to stop interfering in the country’s affairs.

The foreign ministers of Arab states gathered in the Egyptian capital to discuss the Palestinian issue, developments in the situation in Syria, Yemen and Libya, solidarity with the Lebanese Republic, and the security of navigation and energy supplies in the Arabian Gulf region.

