Saudi Arabia condemn Israel’s violations against Palestinians in urgent OIC talks

Saudi Arab Flag
A flag of Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Talks between the foreign ministers of member countries of the Organization of Islamic kicked off on Sunday, after Saudi Arabia called for an urgent meeting.

Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s violations against Palestinian rights, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said at the start of the meeting.

The Kingdom calls for an immediate end to Israeli escalation in Palestine, he added.

Palestinians carry an injured man to safety, after Israeli security forces launch attacks near the Hawara checkpoint south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on May 14, 2021. (AFP)
Palestinians carry an injured man to safety, after Israeli security forces launch attacks near the Hawara checkpoint south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on May 14, 2021. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia also condemns the “forcible” evictions of Palestinian civilians from their homes in East Jerusalem, Prince Faisal said.

East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah becomes emblem of Palestinian struggle Features East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah becomes emblem of Palestinian struggle

“East Jerusalem is a Palestinian land that we do not accept to harm it,” the foreign minister added.

“The Kingdom categorically rejects the Israeli violations against the Palestinians ... and calls for an immediate end to the Israeli escalation.”

Rescue workers search for victims amid rubble at the site of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City May 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Rescue workers search for victims amid rubble at the site of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City May 16, 2021. (Reuters)

The minister said that Saudi Arabia calls on the international community to shoulder its responsibility “in the face of Israeli violations,” adding that they must intervene to end Israel’s actions.

The Kingdom renews its support for the Arab Peace Initiative, which guarantees Palestinians’ right to a state with East Jerusalem as its capital, Prince Faisal added.

For his part, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said that “Israel’s practices are an assault on Arabs, Muslims and international norms.”

Al-Maliki stressed that “the Palestinian people are subjected to an Israeli apartheid ... and they are being uprooted from their lands and rights.”

“Israeli settlers are storming Palestinian homes in the West Bank and Jerusalem,” he added.

Explore More