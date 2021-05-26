Houthi projectiles fell in Jizan, but no casualties reported: Saudi Civil Defence

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense reported that several military projectiles launched by the Iran-backed Houthis fell in Jizan, the spokesperson for the Jizan department said on Wednesday.

After inspection, authorities found five projectiles that had landed near a main road in the area, according to the spokesperson.

No casualties or injuries have been reported, he added.

Iran backs the Houthi militia in its fight against the internationally-recognized Yemeni government and supplies the groups with weapons and artillery.

In recent months, the Houthis have launched dozens of attacks on different areas in Yemen and towards Saudi Arabia, most of which the Arab Coalition has intercepted.

