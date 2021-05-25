.
US envoy for Yemen to travel to Saudi Arabia, Oman: State Department

US Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking, Feb. 16, 2021. (Screengrab)
US Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking, Feb. 16, 2021. (Screengrab)

US envoy for Yemen to travel to Saudi Arabia, Oman: State Department

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman on May 25, the US Department of State said on Tuesday.

Lenderking will meet with senior government officials, as well as UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, the state department said in a statement.

“Attempting to forestall the devastating consequences of the Houthi offensive on Marib, US Special Envoy Lenderking’s discussions will focus on achieving an urgent comprehensive, nationwide, and sustainable ceasefire to ensure the regular and unobstructed delivery of essential commercial goods and humanitarian assistance throughout Yemen and a transition to an inclusive political process,” the statement said.

Lenderking’s talks will also focus on the Iran-backed Houthi’s offensive in Yemen’s Marib governorate, which the state department said is “the main obstacle to ongoing peace efforts and threatens one million already vulnerable internally displaced people, as well as countless others who call Marib their home.”

US diplomat Lenderking flies to Germany, Gulf region for Yemen ceasefire talks

Iran backs the Houthi militia in its fight against the internationally-recognized Yemeni government and supplies the groups with weapons and artillery.

In recent months, the Houthis have launched dozens of attacks on different areas in Yemen and towards Saudi Arabia, most of which the Arab Coalition has intercepted.

Last week, Lenderking said the US will sanction two Houthi officials for their leading roles in the offensive on Yemen's Marib.

“The United States is dissatisfied with Houthi actions,” US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking told reporters during a phone call.

