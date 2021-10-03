Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits Saudi Arabia, Oman pavilions 

Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited the pavilions of Saudi Arabia and Oman at Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Friday.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied on both visits by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Expo 2020 Dubai, which was launched on Thursday, features the participation of 192 countries. The mega-event will continue until March 31, 2022.

It is the world’s biggest in-person event to take place since the pandemic’s onset and the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East.

At the beginning of the visit, Sheikh Mohammed said Expo 2020 Dubai provided a platform to foster a united global approach to tackle the world’s critical problems and explore new sustainable development avenues, WAM reported.

The international mega event held in the UAE is contributing significantly to the worldwide effort to harness new technology, innovation and creativity to improve people’s lives and create a brighter global future, he added.

Saudi Arabia

He visited Saudi Arabia’s pavilion which represents the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, a plan to transform the country’s economy and society, bringing in reforms and opening Saudi up to the rest of the world.

The Kingdom’s pavilion, which is located in the Opportunity District, spans over 13,000 square meters and is the second-largest pavilion in size at the Expo site in Dubai.

The Saudi pavilion offers a glimpse into the country’s future, taking visitors on a journey through its ambitions across four main pillars: people, nature, heritage and opportunities.

The six-story pavilion was also designed to showcase the Kingdom’s ancient culture, heritage; the wonders of its natural landscape; and the rapid drive and innovation of its present and future ambitions, according to WAM.

The eco-friendly structure consists of solar panels manufactured in the Kingdom by Saudi entrepreneurs. In keeping with the overarching theme of Expo 2020 Dubai, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, the Saudi Arabian pavilion takes visitors on a guided tour of the wonders of the country’s 13 regions through multiple immersive and interactive exhibits.

Oman

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also visited the pavilion of the Sultanate of Oman which is located in the Mobility District of the Expo site.

The pavilion pays tribute to Oman’s natural heritage, with an eye-catching design that draws inspiration from the frankincense tree, one of the country’s most important natural treasures, WAM reported.

At the Oman pavilion, visitors pass through five zones that highlight the ways in which frankincense contributed to the Omani advancements in transportation, knowledge, manufacturing, sustainability and exploration. It also includes a shop with more than 2,000 types of goods and products from around 400 small and medium-sized enterprises.

