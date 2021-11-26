More than 90 Houthis killed in last 24 hours in Yemen’s Marib: Arab Coalition

The Arab Coalition said on Friday that its forces have conducted 16 military operations targeting positions for the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen’s Marib in the last 24 hours.

The Arab Coalition backing the legitimate government in Yemen said in a statement that the operations destroyed 12 military vehicles and killed more than 90 terrorists of the Houthi militia.

On Thursday, the coalition said its forces conducted several airstrikes on Houthi military camps and targets in the Yemen’s capital Sanaa, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The operation in Sanaa targeted Houthi military camps at the presidential residence in Sanaa, according to the coalition.

