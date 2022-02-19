Saudi Arabia, Qatar foreign ministers meet to further security, political ties

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

During the meeting, the ministers reportedly reviewed relations in areas of “joint cooperation, and ways to support and strengthen them to serve the interests of the two countries.”

Various avenues to enhance bilateral relations in political, security and economic fields were explored, according to SPA, in addition to viable options to improve the stability and security within the region.

The Director General of the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Rahman al-Daoud, was also in attendance SPA reported.

This meeting between the Kingdom and Qatar follows the third instance of talks between the UAE and Qatar on February 10, where representatives from the countries followed up on the AlUla agreement.

The AlUla Declaration ended the Gulf dispute with Qatar and restored ties with Doha. The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, had severed diplomatic, trade and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism – a charge Doha denies.

In line with maintaining international peace, on February 14, Afghanistan’s Taliban officials met with representatives from Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar, among other Arab states, as the gulf region attempts to mediate and solve the turmoil in the South Asian country.

