Saudi Arabia welcomes UN announcement of ceasefire agreement in Yemen

Saudi Arabia has welcomed the announcement made by UN special envoy to Yemen of a truce between Yemen’s warring parties during the holy month of Ramadan, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The statement of support was attributed to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs which also “appreciated the efforts” of Yemen’s UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg for facilitating the truce.

The ceasefire is expected to halt all military operation in Yemen and on the Saudi-Yemen border.

The move “comes in the content of the Saudi initiative to put an end to the Yemeni crisis and reach a comprehensive political solution, announced in March 2021,” said the ministry’s statement as reported by SPA.

In a statement shared with the media, Grundberg was quoted as saying, “they also agreed for fuel ships to enter into Hodeidah ports and commercial flights to operate in and out of Sanaa airport to predetermined destinations in the region.”

“The Truce can be renewed beyond the two-month period with the consent of the parties,” Grundberg added. “The aim of this Truce is to give Yemenis a necessary break from violence, relief from the humanitarian suffering and most importantly, hope that an end to this conflict is possible.”

Grundberg thanked regional and international stakeholders for their support in helping reach the ceasefire.

“All Yemeni women, men and children that have suffered immensely through over seven years of war expect nothing less than an end to this war,” he said.

