US President Biden lands in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah

US President Joe Biden landed on Friday in Saudi Arabia, where US officials said he would discuss a range of issues including energy security with Saudi and other Gulf leaders.
Watch: Mecca’s Governor Prince Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud and #SaudiArabia’s Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud receive #US President #JoeBiden upon his arrival in King Abdulaziz International Airport.https://t.co/BTEW2VgVu1 pic.twitter.com/lr9iOhfL0F— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 15, 2022
Biden flew in from Israel aboard Air Force One, landing in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Mecca’s Governor Prince Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud and Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud received him upon his arrival in King Abdulaziz International Airport.
Biden then headed to Al Salam Royal Palace where he will meet with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Following his meeting with King Salman, Biden will meet with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Read more:
US President Biden says ‘ground not ripe’ to restart Israel-Palestinian talks
US commits $100 million to support Palestinian hospitals
US, Israel jointly sign ‘Jerusalem Declaration’ to deny Iran nuclear arms
-
US President Biden visits Church of the Nativity in BethlehemUS President Joe Biden visited the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, believed by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus.Biden, a devout Roman ... Middle East
-
Israel to sell Haifa Port to India’s Adani Ports, Gadot group for $1.2 billionIsrael said on Thursday it will sell Haifa Port, a major trade hub on its Mediterranean coast, to winning bidders Adani Ports of India and local ... World News
-
Israel welcomes Saudi Arabia’s decision to open air space to all carriers: MinisterIsraeli Transport Minister Merav Michaeli on Friday welcomed as an “important step” Saudi Arabia's decision to lift restrictions on all carriers using ... Middle East