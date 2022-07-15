US President Biden lands in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah

US President Joe Biden landed on Friday in Saudi Arabia, where US officials said he would discuss a range of issues including energy security with Saudi and other Gulf leaders.





Biden flew in from Israel aboard Air Force One, landing in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah.



Mecca’s Governor Prince Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud and Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud received him upon his arrival in King Abdulaziz International Airport.



Biden then headed to Al Salam Royal Palace where he will meet with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.



Following his meeting with King Salman, Biden will meet with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



