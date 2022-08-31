Minor earthquake hits Saudi Arabia’s region of al-Baha

A 3.62-magnitude earthquake hit the Saudi Arabian region of al-Baha Wednesday morning, the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) said in a statement.
SGS said the quake struck southwest al-Baha at 9:34 a.m.
In a separate statement, SGS spokesman Tarek Aba-Alkheil explained that the earthquake was a result of tectonic stresses in the Red Sea.
He added that a specialized team has been dispatched to inspect the areas where the earthquake struck to assess its impact on the facilities and gather information necessary to prepare a report on seismic activity in the area.
According to Al-Ekhbariya channel, there have been no reports of casualties or any serious damage.
Al-Ekhbariya added that the earthquake was also felt by residents in the areas of al-Makhwah and Baljurashi.
