Global summit on artificial intelligence kicks off in Riyadh

The second edition of the Global AI Summit kicked off Tuesday morning in the Saudi capital Riyadh, bringing together various stakeholders and academics to discuss the future of artificial intelligence and the Kingdom’s contribution to this field.



Over 200 speakers representing 90 countries have come together for the global summit that will run until September 15 at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center and under the patronage of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The Global AI Summit, organized by Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA), will touch on topics such as the impact of AI on the public and private sectors, healthcare, environment, transportation, smart cities and culture among other matters.



SDAIA said on its website that “tech companies, startups, investors, and entrepreneurs [will] meet at the Global AI Summit to shape the future of AI.”



Participants will also focus on “exchanging expertise with local and international experts and exploring investment opportunities related to AI technologies,” according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



During the summit more than 40 agreements and Memorandums of Understanding will be signed between public and private sectors from Saudi Arabia and abroad, SPA added.



“This is in addition to announcing eight local and international initiatives among global companies and institutions in a bid to enhance international cooperation on AI and its uses.”



Read more:

Saudi prosecution confiscates over $1 bln from gang accused of money laundering: TV



Saudi Arabia’s King, Crown Prince congratulate British King Charles on accession



Saudi Arabia condemns cyberattack on Albania