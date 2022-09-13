Global summit on artificial intelligence kicks off in Riyadh

The second edition of the Global AI Summit kicked off Tuesday morning in the Saudi capital Riyadh, bringing together various stakeholders and academics to discuss the future of artificial intelligence and the Kingdom’s contribution to this field.
Over 200 speakers representing 90 countries have come together for the global summit that will run until September 15 at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center and under the patronage of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Global AI Summit, organized by Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA), will touch on topics such as the impact of AI on the public and private sectors, healthcare, environment, transportation, smart cities and culture among other matters.
SDAIA said on its website that “tech companies, startups, investors, and entrepreneurs [will] meet at the Global AI Summit to shape the future of AI.”
Participants will also focus on “exchanging expertise with local and international experts and exploring investment opportunities related to AI technologies,” according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
During the summit more than 40 agreements and Memorandums of Understanding will be signed between public and private sectors from Saudi Arabia and abroad, SPA added.
“This is in addition to announcing eight local and international initiatives among global companies and institutions in a bid to enhance international cooperation on AI and its uses.”
Read more:
Saudi prosecution confiscates over $1 bln from gang accused of money laundering: TV
Saudi Arabia’s King, Crown Prince congratulate British King Charles on accession
Saudi Arabia condemns cyberattack on Albania
-
Saudi Arabia officially submits application bid to host World Expo 2030 in RiyadhSaudi Arabia officially submitted its comprehensive application file in a bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, competing with three other ... Gulf
-
Expat doctor, nurse arrested in Saudi Arabia over unsafe abortionsA doctor and nurse have been arrested in Saudi Arabia for performing unsafe abortions, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.For the latest ... Gulf
-
Saudi Arabia gears up to host first K-CON festival in Boulevard Riyadh CitySaudi Arabia will host its first K-CON festival in Boulevard Riyadh City on September 30, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture announced.The two-day ... Entertainment