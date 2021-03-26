.
CCTV captures moment of deadly train collision in Egypt’s Sohag

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Footage from security cameras captured the deadly moment two trains collided with each other in Egypt’s Tahta district of Sohag province on Friday.

The video being shared online showed the moment of collision which was accompanied by an explosion and massive fall of debris.

At least 32 people have been confirmed killed and 108 injured in the latest deadly rail accident to hit the country.

“Unknown individuals” triggered the emergency brakes on one of the trains causing it to stop, the rail authority said. The second train, which was traveling in the same direction, crashed into the first from behind, it added.

The public prosecutor’s office said it had ordered an investigation into the crash which took place close to the Nile-side town of Tahta, about 365 km (230 miles) south of Cairo.

(With inputs from Reuters)

