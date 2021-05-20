Israel’s ambassador calls UN ‘a disgrace,’ accuses it of hypocrisy over Palestine

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations ripped into the international body Thursday, calling it a “disgrace” and criticizing what he alleged was a hypocritical UN.

“What a disgrace,” Gilad Erdan said of the UN due to its “quick” decision to gather the General Assembly over the violence between Palestinian factions and Israel.

Erdan cited the months it took for the UNGA to meet over a response to the coronavirus pandemic. “You are calling on Israel to exercise restraint when it is facing indiscriminate attacks every day,” he said.

“The hypocrisy in this institution knows no boundaries,” Erdan said, hitting out at Turkey, Denmark and France.

“We go above and beyond the demands of international law,” Erdan said.

Addressing US President Joe Biden, the Israeli diplomat thanked Washington for expressing public support for Tel Aviv’s right to self-defense. “Just as Israel will always defend our civilians against terror, we will always work towards peace.”