.
.
.
.
Language

Israel’s ambassador calls UN ‘a disgrace,’ accuses it of hypocrisy over Palestine

The UN logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 21, 2020. (Reuters)
The UN logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 21, 2020. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel’s ambassador calls UN ‘a disgrace,’ accuses it of hypocrisy over Palestine

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations ripped into the international body Thursday, calling it a “disgrace” and criticizing what he alleged was a hypocritical UN.

“What a disgrace,” Gilad Erdan said of the UN due to its “quick” decision to gather the General Assembly over the violence between Palestinian factions and Israel.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Erdan cited the months it took for the UNGA to meet over a response to the coronavirus pandemic. “You are calling on Israel to exercise restraint when it is facing indiscriminate attacks every day,” he said.

“The hypocrisy in this institution knows no boundaries,” Erdan said, hitting out at Turkey, Denmark and France.

“We go above and beyond the demands of international law,” Erdan said.

Addressing US President Joe Biden, the Israeli diplomat thanked Washington for expressing public support for Tel Aviv’s right to self-defense. “Just as Israel will always defend our civilians against terror, we will always work towards peace.”

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’ Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’
Top Content
Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
US threatens to veto French UN resolution calling an Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire US threatens to veto French UN resolution calling an Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire
Israel fires artillery towards Lebanon in retaliation to rockets, says army Israel fires artillery towards Lebanon in retaliation to rockets, says army
Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital
Israel launches new raids on several neighborhoods in Gaza Israel launches new raids on several neighborhoods in Gaza
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More