Lebanon police arrest juice shop owner who drugged, raped children

A 54-year-old man who drugged and raped around 20 children was arrested in the Lebanese town of al-Qaa in the Baalbek governorate, according to local media reports on Wednesday.



The perpetrator, reportedly a retired soldier, has been raping children, both boys and girls, for more than three years.



According to local media, he owns a juice shop which children frequently visit.



He is accused of spiking juice sold to kids before taking them to his house where he would allegedly “rape them and record them naked to threaten them” and force them to see him again.



He was arrested after one of the victims, a young boy, managed to escape and told his parents that he woke up and found himself naked in a room in the perpetrator’s house.



According to local media, the man tried to deny the accusations. However, he confessed to drugging and raping children after police confronted him with evidence of videos and photos found on his phone.



