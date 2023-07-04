UK PM Sunak urges Israel to show ‘restraint’ and protect civilians in Jenin

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday urged Israel to protect Palestinian civilians as the country’s armed forces wage their biggest operation in years in the occupied West Bank.

Sunak reiterated UK support for Israel’s right to self-defense, and condemned Palestinian “terrorist attacks,” as he was grilled by members of parliament on an array of issues.

But he also said: “We would say the protection of civilians must be prioritized in any military operation, and we urge the IDF to demonstrate restraint in its operation and for all parties to avoid further escalation in both the West Bank and Gaza, both now and in the days ahead.”

Sunak said the UK “also called on Israel to adhere to principles of necessity and proportionality when defending their legitimate security interests.”

A car ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv wounded seven people Tuesday before the suspected assailant was shot dead, on the second day of Israel’s operation targeting the West Bank’s Jenin camp.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas praised the “heroic” attack in Tel Aviv after Israeli forces on Monday killed 10 people in a “counterterrorism” operation, which has forced thousands to flee.

