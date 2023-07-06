Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinians sit behind a wrecked car in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army declared the end of a two-day military operation in the area. The Israeli military launched the raid on the Jenin refugee camp early on July 3, during which 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier were killed. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
Palestinians sit behind a wrecked car in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army declared the end of a two-day military operation in the area. The Israeli military launched the raid on the Jenin refugee camp early on July 3, during which 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier were killed. (AFP)

UN’s Guterres calls out Israel for using excessive force during recent Jenin raid

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The United Nations chief on Thursday accused Israel of using disproportionate force against Palestinian groups in a recent raid and warned against escalating the violence.

A large-scale military operation by Israel in the occupied West Bank earlier this week killed 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There was an excessive force used by Israeli forces,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters in New York.

Israel has “legitimate concerns over its security,” he said, adding: “But escalation is not the answer. It simply bolsters radicalization and leads to a deepening cycle of violence and bloodshed.”

The Israeli raid, involving hundreds of forces, drone strikes and armored bulldozers, targeted the northern West Bank city of Jenin, a center for multiple armed Palestinian groups.

Guterres called Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in a crowded refugee camp “the worst violence in the West Bank in many years, with a significant impact on civilians, including more than one hundred injured and thousands forced to flee.”

Amid the days of violence, a Palestinian attacker in Tel Aviv on Tuesday wounded seven Israelis in a car ramming and stabbing attack before an armed civilian shot him dead.

“Restoring the hope of the Palestinian people in a meaningful political process, leading to a two-State solution and the end of the occupation, is an essential contribution by Israel to its own security,” Guterres added.

He also called on Israel, as an occupying power, to “ensure that the civilian population is protected against all acts of violence.”

Read more:

Two rockets fired from Lebanon prompt cross-border strikes by Israel

One Israeli killed in Palestinian shooting attack in West Bank, Hamas claims attack

Angry Palestinians question own leadership after Israel’s Jenin raid

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size