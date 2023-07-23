Israel PM Netanyahu’s health condition ‘good’ after pacemaker surgery: Hospital
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in a good state of health following overnight surgery to implant a pacemaker, the Sheba Medical Center said on Sunday.
“He will remain under medical supervision in the cardiology department,” the hospital said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Netanyahu was rushed to the hospital early on Sunday for an emergency implantation of a heart pacemaker, plunging Israel into deeper turmoil after widespread protests over his contentious judicial overhaul plan.
In announcing the hospitalization, Netanyahu’s office said that he would be sedated and that a top deputy, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, would stand in for him while he underwent the procedure. In a brief video statement before the implantation, Netanyahu said he “feels excellent,” and planned to push forward with the judicial overhaul as soon as he was released.
Netanyahu’s announcement, issued well after midnight, came a week after he was hospitalized at Sheba for what was described as dehydration. It also came after a tumultuous day that saw some of the largest protests to date against the judicial overhaul plan.
Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across Israel on Saturday night, while thousands marched into Jerusalem and camped out near the Knesset, or parliament, ahead of a vote expected on Monday that would approve a key portion of the overhaul.
Further ratcheting up the pressure on the Israeli leader, over 100 retired security chiefs came out in favor of the growing ranks of military reservists who say they will stop reporting for duty if the plan is passed.
Netanyahu and his far-right allies announced the overhaul plan in January, days after taking office. They claim the plan is needed to curb what they say are the excessive powers of unelected judges. Critics say the plan will destroy the country’s system of checks and balances and put it on the path toward authoritarian rule. US President Joe Biden has urged Netanyahu to halt the plan and seek a broad consensus.
The Associated Press, AFP Jerusalem
Read more:
Explained: What is fueling the Israel protests?
Israeli PM Netanyahu discharged from hospital after doctors give all-clear
-
Israel’s Netanyahu says he will be fitted with pacemaker overnightIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be fitted with a pacemaker overnight between Saturday and Sunday, he said in a video statement released ... Middle East
-
Explained: What is fueling the Israel protests?Oceans of Israeli flags, steady drumbeats, cries of “Democracy!” Water cannons, police on horseback, protesters dragged off the ground.For seven ... Middle East
-
Israeli military assesses reservists’ protest letter over judicial overhaulIsrael’s military said on Friday it was examining the impact of a letter sent by air force reservists who threatened to stop volunteering for service ... Middle East
-
Israeli PM Netanyahu says he is working to achieve consensus on judicial legislationIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said efforts to reach consensus on a judicial overhaul bill were ongoing ahead of its expected ... Middle East
-
Israeli reservists vow to resist government’s plan to overhaul the judiciaryHundreds of Israeli reservists marched in Tel Aviv on Wednesday threatening to refuse their volunteer service if the government presses ahead with its ... World News
-
Israel’s parliament to hold final votes on ratifying Supreme Court bill next weekIsrael’s parliament will hold final votes next week on a highly-disputed bill that would limit the Supreme Court’s power, according to a Knesset ... Middle East
-
Biden, Israel’s Herzog discuss Iran-Russia defense ties, Israeli-Palestinian conflictPresident Joe Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog stressed their countries’ close ties on Tuesday at a White House meeting despite US tensions ... World News
-
Israelis continue protests in a ‘day of disruption’ against judicial overhaul planIsraeli protesters blocked highways and gathered outside Tel Aviv’s stock exchange and military headquarters on Tuesday in the latest countrywide ... Middle East
-
Progressive US Democrat Pramila Jayapal apologizes for calling Israel ‘racist’ stateRepresentative Pramila Jayapal, who heads a large group of progressive Democrats in the US Congress, on Sunday apologized for calling Israel a racist ... World News
-
At last, Biden invites Israel’s Netanyahu to visit USPresident Joe Biden invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit the US on Monday after waiting over two years to extend the ... Middle East
-
Israeli PM Netanyahu discharged from hospital after doctors give all-clearIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Sunday after being admitted the previous day for dehydration, with doctors ... Middle East