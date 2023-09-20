Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Breaking News USE THIS

Iran demands US show goodwill after quitting nuclear deal

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday that the United States should prove its “goodwill and determination” to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that Washington abandoned in 2018.

“By exiting the JCPOA, the United States violated the agreement. ... America should demonstrate its goodwill and determination,” Raisi said in a speech at the UN General Assembly, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action between Tehran and six world powers.

Advertisement

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size