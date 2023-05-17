Arab foreign ministers to convene in Jeddah ahead of Arab League Summit
Arab foreign ministers will convene in Jeddah Wednesday morning to discuss a wide range of issues ahead of the Arab League summit hosted by Saudi Arabia on Friday.
The Arab League summit comes at time of various political developments including the ongoing Sudan crisis, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Syria’s readmission to the body, all of which are expected to top Wednesday’s agenda.
The foreign ministers’ meeting follows a series of preparatory sessions that have been held throughout the week and precede the summit.
This year’s summit, however, differs from previous years as it is the first to be attended by Syria after the country’s membership was suspended following a crackdown on protests against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s rule in 2011.
