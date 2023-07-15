Saudi authorities seize 130,000 Captagon pills hidden in cheese boxes

Saudi Arabia has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 130,635 captagon pills into the Kingdom through the Al Haditha land border crossing, according to a statement released Saturday.

The suspects attempted to smuggle the pills by concealing the drugs inside a vehicle, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) announced. The pills were hidden in boxes containing cheese covered with thyme when inspecting the vehicle.

ZATCA said two people were arrested after completing the seizure process in coordination with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC).

Saudi Arabia regularly announces seizures of Captagon.

The drug is known to come from Syria and transits through Lebanon in cargo such as fruit and vegetables.

The vast majority of Captagon, which derives its name from a once legal drug against narcolepsy, is produced in Syria and Lebanon.

ZATCA calls on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling and protecting society and the national economy by contacting the authority's designated number for security reports, 1910, via e-mail: [email protected], or by the international number 00966114208417.

The authority will receive reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Common Customs Law with utmost confidentiality, granting a financial reward to the informer if the provided information is correct, it said.

