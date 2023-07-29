Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister receives phone call from Swedish counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Friday received a phone call from Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



Prince Faisal reiterated the Kingdom’s absolute rejection of all attempts to offend the Quran and the demand for Sweden to take immediate measures against such extremist actions that hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the world.

The Saudi Foreign Minister conveyed that repeated incidents of burning the Quran and other transgressions against Islam contribute to fueling hatred and limit efforts for dialogue between peoples and cultures.



In response, Billström expressed Sweden’s condemnation and denunciation of burnings of the Quran and relayed his deep regret over how certain people in his country exploit the right to freedom of expression granted by the Swedish constitution.



Sweden’s Foreign Minister reassured Prince Faisal that his country seeks to stop all offensive acts towards all faiths and religious texts.

