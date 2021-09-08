.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Taliban’s new acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani on FBI’s most wanted list

  • Font
File photo of Afghan Taliban foreign minister Mulla Mohammad Hassan Akhund (L) at an Air Force base in Rawalpindi, some 25 kilometers from Islamabad, meeting his Pakistani counterpart Sartaj Aziz on August 24, 1999. (AFP)
File photo of Afghan Taliban foreign minister Mulla Mohammad Hassan Akhund (L) at an Air Force base in Rawalpindi, some 25 kilometers from Islamabad, meeting his Pakistani counterpart Sartaj Aziz on August 24, 1999. (AFP)
Afghanistan

Taliban’s new acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani on FBI’s most wanted list

Agencies

Published: Updated:

The Taliban named Sirajuddin Haqqani, whose organization is on a US terrorism list, as interior minister on Tuesday.

The newly appointed interior minister is one of the FBI's most wanted men, due to his involvement in suicide attacks and ties with al-Qaeda. The US State Department has offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Haqqani is the son of the founder of the Haqqani network, Jalaluddin Haqqani, designated as a terrorist organization by the US.

Initially backed by the US as one of the most effective anti-Soviet militia in the 1980s, the semi-autonomous group was blamed for some of the deadliest attacks on coalition forces.

The network, whose exact status within the Taliban structure is debated, has been named a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the United States although the Taliban itself has not.

The United Nations Sanctions Committee has said the group, based in the lawless frontier areas between Afghanistan and Pakistan, has close involvement in drugs production and trade.

Mohammad Hassan Akhund, one of the movement’s founders, named the prime minister, is on a UN blacklist.

The ‘Seeking Information’ poster issued by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation for Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is Afghanistan’s newly appointed acting interior minister. (FBI/Handout via Reuters)
The ‘Seeking Information’ poster issued by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation for Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is Afghanistan’s newly appointed acting interior minister. (FBI/Handout via Reuters)

Fears under new Taliban rule

Afghans who enjoyed major progress in education and civil liberties over the 20 years of US-backed government remain fearful of Taliban intentions and daily protests have continued since the Taliban takeover.

The United Nations has said basic services are unravelling in Afghanistan with food and other aid about to run out. More than half a million people have been displaced internally in Afghanistan this year.

Read more:

Who are the members of the Taliban new all-male government

EU warns new Taliban govt not ‘inclusive and representative’

India, Russia hold talks on Afghanistan, express concerns on drugs, terrorism

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies
Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon
Top Content
UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained
Next solar superstorm could induce ‘internet apocalypse’, researcher warns Next solar superstorm could induce ‘internet apocalypse’, researcher warns
Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation
Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8 Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8
The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison
Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021 Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More