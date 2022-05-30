.
Russia's Medvedev calls Biden decision on Ukraine rocket systems 'rational'

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 25, 2022. (Reuters)
Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia, on January 25, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia’s Medvedev calls Biden decision on Ukraine rocket systems ‘rational’

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that Washington’s decision not to send Ukraine rocket systems that could reach into Russia was ‘rational.’

President Joe Biden said on Monday that the United States will not send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach into Russia, after it was reported on Washington was preparing to send advanced long-range rocket systems to Kyiv.

