Russia says nuclear talks with US are necessary but ‘unlikely’ at present
The Kremlin said on Monday that it is interested in talks with the United States over nuclear arms but said that negotiations were unlikely to take place at this time.
“We are interested and believe that continued negotiations and discussions on this topic, given the tectonic shifts that we are seeing... the whole world needs these kinds of talks,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
The US ambassador to Moscow, John J. Sullivan, was quoted on Monday as saying that Russia should not close the US embassy despite the crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine because the world’s two biggest nuclear powers must continue to talk.
