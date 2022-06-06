.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia says nuclear talks with US are necessary but ‘unlikely’ at present

  • Font
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. (Reuters)
File photo of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference n Moscow, Russia. (Reuters)

Russia says nuclear talks with US are necessary but ‘unlikely’ at present

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

The Kremlin said on Monday that it is interested in talks with the United States over nuclear arms but said that negotiations were unlikely to take place at this time.

“We are interested and believe that continued negotiations and discussions on this topic, given the tectonic shifts that we are seeing... the whole world needs these kinds of talks,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The US ambassador to Moscow, John J. Sullivan, was quoted on Monday as saying that Russia should not close the US embassy despite the crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine because the world’s two biggest nuclear powers must continue to talk.

Read more: Ukraine promised US not to use rocket launchers to target inside Russia: Blinken

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More