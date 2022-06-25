Melilla migrant rush an attack on territorial integrity: Spain’s PM Sanchez
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday described a deadly migrant rush in the enclave of Melilla bordering Morocco as “an attack on the territorial integrity” of Spain which he blamed on “mafias that traffic in human beings.”
Dramatic scenes on Friday saw some 2,000 migrants storm border fences separating Morocco from the Spanish enclave Melilla, leading to at least 18 deaths, according to the latest Moroccan official toll.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“If anyone is responsible for everything that happened at the border, it is the mafias that traffic in human beings,” he told a press conference.
Read more:
At least 18 migrants dead in stampede to enter Spain’s Melilla
Hundreds of migrants storm border separating Spain’s Melilla enclave from Morocco
Morocco, Spain reopen land borders after two-year COVID-19 closure
-
Hundreds of migrants storm border separating Spain’s Melilla enclave from MoroccoHundreds of migrants stormed the border separating Spain’s Melilla enclave from Morocco on Friday, the first such attempted mass crossing into the ... North Africa
-
Algeria rejects ‘hasty’ EU comments after suspending friendship treaty with Spain: TVAlgeria deplores and rejects “hasty” EU comments after its decision to suspend a 20-year-old friendship treaty with Spain, Ennahar TV reported on ... North Africa
-
Explainer: What does a diplomatic row mean for Spain’s Algerian energy supplies?Algeria suspended a 20-year friendship treaty with Spain this week and moved to limit trade with its northern neighbor, raising more questions about ... Features
-
Spain investigates minister over events sparking Morocco rowThe former Spanish foreign minister is under investigation over how Western Sahara’s independence leader was allowed to enter Spain for medical ... North Africa