Melilla migrant rush an attack on territorial integrity: Spain’s PM Sanchez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday described a deadly migrant rush in the enclave of Melilla bordering Morocco as “an attack on the territorial integrity” of Spain which he blamed on “mafias that traffic in human beings.”

Dramatic scenes on Friday saw some 2,000 migrants storm border fences separating Morocco from the Spanish enclave Melilla, leading to at least 18 deaths, according to the latest Moroccan official toll.

“If anyone is responsible for everything that happened at the border, it is the mafias that traffic in human beings,” he told a press conference.

