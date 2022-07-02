.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US: Bodies of two of three missing kids found in Minnesota lake

  • Font
Police tape is seen at Rosa Parks Plaza near the shooting scene in Dallas, Texas, US, July 8, 2016. (Reuters)
A file photo shows police tape put up at Rosa Parks Plaza near the shooting scene in Dallas, Texas, US, July 8, 2016. (Reuters)

US: Bodies of two of three missing kids found in Minnesota lake

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The bodies of two young children have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and searchers are still looking for a third they fear may have been intentionally drowned.

Meanwhile, the father of the children died at a different location hours earlier, and their mother is missing. Names have not been released.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The chain of events began Friday morning when the father was found dead at a mobile home park in the town of Maplewood, near Minneapolis. Police determined that the woman had left with the children, and a search began.

Maplewood Police Lt. Joe Steiner said the woman’s car was found near Vadnais Lake around 4 p.m. Friday. The shoes of the children were found on the shore.

A search of the lake found one child’s body Friday evening. A second body was found overnight. Searchers from several organizations were busy Saturday looking for the third, as well as the mother.

Authorities believe all three children were under the age of 5.

“There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children,” Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said at a news conference on Friday. He called the deaths a “likely triple homicide.”

Read more:

Foreign firefighters arrive in Greece for summer wildfire season

Four tied bodies found in intentionally burned-out helicopter in Mexico

Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More