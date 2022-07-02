US: Bodies of two of three missing kids found in Minnesota lake
The bodies of two young children have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and searchers are still looking for a third they fear may have been intentionally drowned.
Meanwhile, the father of the children died at a different location hours earlier, and their mother is missing. Names have not been released.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The chain of events began Friday morning when the father was found dead at a mobile home park in the town of Maplewood, near Minneapolis. Police determined that the woman had left with the children, and a search began.
Maplewood Police Lt. Joe Steiner said the woman’s car was found near Vadnais Lake around 4 p.m. Friday. The shoes of the children were found on the shore.
A search of the lake found one child’s body Friday evening. A second body was found overnight. Searchers from several organizations were busy Saturday looking for the third, as well as the mother.
Authorities believe all three children were under the age of 5.
“There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children,” Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said at a news conference on Friday. He called the deaths a “likely triple homicide.”
Read more:
Foreign firefighters arrive in Greece for summer wildfire season
Four tied bodies found in intentionally burned-out helicopter in Mexico
Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
-
UAE to grant health, education benefits to children born to female citizensChildren living in the United Arab Emirates born to Emirati women and foreign men will be granted the same health and education benefits as citizens, ... Gulf
-
IVF children fare better at school than naturally conceived kids: StudyChildren conceived through medically assisted reproduction treatments, such as IVF, artificial insemination, or ovulation induction, appear to perform ... Healthy Living
-
Hundreds of conflict-hit DRC children ‘lose contact’ with families: OfficialMore than 800 children have lost contact with their families in the wake of fierce fighting between government troops and rebels in the eastern ... World News
-
US: Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrestedA 30-year-old woman has been arrested after the decomposing body of her 3-year-old son was found Friday morning in a basement freezer in the family’s ... World News