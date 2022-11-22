One killed, 16 injured as vehicle crashes into Apple store in US

One person was killed and at least 16 others injured after a vehicle crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts on Monday (November 21).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Police have opened a criminal investigation into the incident, which took place at about 10:45am local time (15:45GMT).

Images from the crash site showed police tents set up outside the store where an SUV smashed through the glass. Paramedics were at the scene to treat the injured.

Plymouth County District Attorney, Tim Cruz, said during a news conference that a dark colored SUV went through the storefront's plate glass window and struck multiple people.

According to Cruz, the driver is in police custody.



About 16 shoppers are receiving hospital treatment.



Authorities have not confirmed how many people were in the store at the time of the crash, but local media reports that several people were trapped inside.



The motive for the crash has not yet been determined.

Read more:



Iran players choose not to sing national anthem at World Cup

Saudi football fans brace themselves for Green Falcons first World Cup match in Qatar

Arabs shun Israeli media at Qatar World Cup, dashing hopes of warming