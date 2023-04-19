US pledges $325 mln in weapons ahead of Ukraine’s offensive

The US announced a new $325 million weapons package for Ukraine on Wednesday as Kyiv prepares to launch an expected counteroffensive against invading Russian forces.

Separately, Ukraine’s defense minister announced that US-made Patriot air defense missile systems had arrived in Ukraine earlier. “Today, our beautiful Ukrainian sky becomes more secure because Patriot air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine,” Oleksii Reznikov tweeted.

“Patriots” for patriots



Do you know how to visualize a dream? We must tell about it to the world and give it life! This is exactly what happened with the Patriots, even before the large-scale war, even before my appointment to the most important position of my life at the most… pic.twitter.com/m6H63erV6Z — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) April 19, 2023

Wednesday’s package will be part of a Presidential Drawdown Authority, which means the weapons will be taken from the Pentagon’s stockpile instead of procurement from the private sector.

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and other capabilities “essential to strengthening Ukraine’s defenders on the battlefield” will be included.

This is the thirty-sixth drawdown of equipment from the US Defense Department’s inventories since August 2021, bringing the total US military aid to more than $35 billion.

“The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The complete list of pledged aid includes the following:

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

AT-4 anti-armor weapon systems;

Anti-tank mines;

Demolition munitions for obstacle clearing;

Over 9 million rounds of small arms ammunition;

Four logistics support vehicles;

Precision aerial munitions;

Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair;

Port and harbor security equipment;

Spare parts and other field equipment

