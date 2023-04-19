Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A picture taken on January 25, 2022 shows pallets of ammunition, weapons and other equipment while employees unload a plane with a new US security assistance provided to Ukraine at Kyiv’s airport Boryspil. (AFP)
A picture taken on January 25, 2022 shows pallets of ammunition, weapons and other equipment while employees unload a plane with a new US security assistance provided to Ukraine at Kyiv’s airport Boryspil. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

US pledges $325 mln in weapons ahead of Ukraine’s offensive

This is the thirty-sixth drawdown of equipment from the US Defense Department’s inventories since August 2021, bringing the total US military aid to more than $35 billion.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The US announced a new $325 million weapons package for Ukraine on Wednesday as Kyiv prepares to launch an expected counteroffensive against invading Russian forces.

Separately, Ukraine’s defense minister announced that US-made Patriot air defense missile systems had arrived in Ukraine earlier. “Today, our beautiful Ukrainian sky becomes more secure because Patriot air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine,” Oleksii Reznikov tweeted.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Wednesday’s package will be part of a Presidential Drawdown Authority, which means the weapons will be taken from the Pentagon’s stockpile instead of procurement from the private sector.

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and other capabilities “essential to strengthening Ukraine’s defenders on the battlefield” will be included.

This is the thirty-sixth drawdown of equipment from the US Defense Department’s inventories since August 2021, bringing the total US military aid to more than $35 billion.

“The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The complete list of pledged aid includes the following:

  • Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
  • 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;
  • Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;
  • AT-4 anti-armor weapon systems;
  • Anti-tank mines;
  • Demolition munitions for obstacle clearing;
  • Over 9 million rounds of small arms ammunition;
  • Four logistics support vehicles;
  • Precision aerial munitions;
  • Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair;
  • Port and harbor security equipment;
  • Spare parts and other field equipment

Read more: US slams Russia after Wall Street Journal reporter detained

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size