Russia claims ammunition production increased by more than 12 times

Russia claimed on Monday it had dramatically increased production of ammunition and military equipment by more than 12 times, according to Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.

“Since the beginning of this year, many types of weapons and special military equipment are [being produced in quantities] much more [than the quantities] produced in the entire past year. And if we talk about [munitions], we are now reaching a level at which deliveries in just one month exceed the total order of last year,” state news agency Ria Novosti cited Manturov as saying.

Russian Defense minister Sergei Shoigu said in May that Russian forces have already received sufficient ammunition for effectively inflicting damage on the enemy by firepower and the domestic defense industry generally meets the requirements of the Army and the Navy, state news agency TASS cited him as saying.

He said: “As a whole, the defense industry meets the requirements of the Army and the Navy.” Compared to early 2022, the amount of purchased basic armaments grew by 170 percent and “especially needed weapons” by seven times.

“This year, a sufficient amount of ammunition has been delivered to the Armed Forces for inflicting effective damage on the enemy by firepower,” Shoigu said.

