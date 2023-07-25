Theme
Last ship leaves Ukraine port ahead of Black Sea grain deal deadline on July 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian diplomat says there are no talks on restoring Black Sea grain deal

Reuters
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Tuesday that no talks on resuming the Black Sea grain export deal were currently under way, the RIA news agency reported.

The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aimed to prevent a global food crisis by allowing grain blocked by the war in Ukraine to be safely exported.

Russia announced it was withdrawing from the deal last week.

