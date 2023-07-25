Russian diplomat says there are no talks on restoring Black Sea grain deal
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Tuesday that no talks on resuming the Black Sea grain export deal were currently under way, the RIA news agency reported.
The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aimed to prevent a global food crisis by allowing grain blocked by the war in Ukraine to be safely exported.
Russia announced it was withdrawing from the deal last week.
