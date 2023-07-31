Russia says downed Su-25 jet, destroyed 23 drones, intercepted 12 HIMARS rockets

Russia claimed on Monday to have downed a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack plane, destroyed 23 enemy drones and intercepted 12 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day.

Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said: “Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 plane near the settlement of Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. During the last 24-hour period, they intercepted 12 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system,” according to state news agency TASS.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 23 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Lisichansk and Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Donetsk, Soledar, Novopetrikovka and Staromlynovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Pologi, Chapayevka and Chubarevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Konashenkov stated.

He claimed that the Ukrainian military attempted attacks in three directions over the past day: “During the last 24-hour period, Ukrainian armed formations continued offensive attempts in the Donetsk, south Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.”

Meanwhile, Konashenkov said Russian assault teams continued their advance near the settlement of Kuzyomovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic in the Kupyansk direction over the past day: “In the Kupyansk direction, assault teams of the western battlegroup supported by artillery fire and army aviation strikes continued offensive operations in the area of the settlement of Kuzyomovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and gained more advantageous positions.”

He added that Russian forces also successfully repelled an enemy attack near the settlement of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic. “In addition, damage by combined firepower was inflicted on amassed Ukrainian manpower and equipment near the settlements of Krasnoye Pervoye, Dvurechnaya and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region. The enemy’s losses amounted to over 45 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks and a D-20 howitzer.”

