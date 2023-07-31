Kyiv signs deal with Turkey’s Baykar company for drones repair center in Ukraine

Ukraine's defense ministry signed on Monday an agreement with Turkish company Baykar Makina to build a service center for the repair and maintenance of drones in Ukraine.

“We have reached an agreement, the center will be created in the near future,” said Kostiantyn Vashchenko, State Secretary of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Advertisement

“We are moving forward and it is important for us to create our own base in Ukraine to service drones. This joint project will lay the foundation of our systems’ work. Special gratitude for the Baykar company for its contribution to increasing the strength of the Armed Forces in the fight against Russian aggression,” he added.

This comes as drone warfare intensifies between Moscow and Kyiv, with both sides using UAVs to strike the heartland of the other side, usually targeting vital infrastructure.

The Turkish defense company Baykar had already started constructing a factory in Ukraine to produce Bayraktar drones, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin said earlier in July.

In October 2022, the CEO of Baykar revealed plans to complete the construction of a manufacturing plant in Ukraine within a two-year timeframe.

The decision to establish a manufacturing plant in Ukraine was part of an agreement between Turkey and Ukraine, which was signed just before the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

The Bayraktar TB2 is an advanced and highly capable combat drone. It has gained international recognition for its operational effectiveness and has been successfully deployed in various military operations.

The TB2 is a medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) equipped with advanced systems such as high-resolution cameras, thermal sensors, and laser-guided munitions. With its extended flight endurance and real-time intelligence capabilities, the Bayraktar TB2 provides valuable surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition support to ground forces.

Additionally, it can deliver precision strikes on enemy targets, including armored vehicles, fortifications, and personnel, effectively contributing to Turkey's aerial capabilities and increasing its operational effectiveness on the battlefield. The Bayraktar TB2 has proven to be a versatile and reliable asset, showcasing the significance of combat drones in modern warfare.

Read more:

Three Karakurt-class missile corvettes to join Russian Navy by yearend: Shoigu

Drafting, drone hits, Wagner mutiny show Moscow can’t insulate Russians from war: UK

Ukraine intelligence: Russians producing dozens of Kalibr missiles per month

Turkey’s Baykar starts building plant in Ukraine to produce Bayraktar drones

Amid intense drone warfare, Russia says destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones over Black Sea