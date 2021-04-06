.
.
.
.
Language

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad starts direct passenger flights to Israeli capital Tel Aviv

Abu Dhabi based flag-carrier Etihad Airways makes history at Ben Gurion International Airport. (Supplied)
Abu Dhabi based flag-carrier Etihad Airways makes history at Ben Gurion International Airport. (Supplied)

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad starts direct passenger flights to Israeli capital Tel Aviv

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi state carrier Etihad Airways began direct commercial passenger flights from the United Arab Emirates capital to Tel Aviv in Israel -- the latest
direct air link between the two countries that established diplomatic relations last year.

UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja and Israel’s head of mission to the UAE Eitan Na’eh were on the inaugural flight.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“As our countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we have much to look forward to in commercial, diplomatic, technological, health, and tourism exchanges,” Khaja was quoted as saying by UAE state news agency WAM.

Etihad said it would initially offer two weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi, which has placed Israel on its green list of countries, meaning visitors do not need to quarantine due to the coronavirus.

Other UAE and Israeli airlines have launched direct flights.

The Gulf Arab state has become a popular destinations for Israeli tourists even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt travel globally.

The UAE and Israel are among the countries with the world’s fastest COVID-19 vaccination programs.

The UAE and fellow Gulf state Bahrain normalized ties with Israel last September as part of a US-brokered agreement.

Read more:

UAE, Israel discuss establishing quarantine-free travel corridor

First UAE ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja arrives in Israel, eyes Tel Aviv embassy

Israel readies itself for high UAE tourist numbers post-pandemic: Ministry official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia bans Ramadan iftars, suhoors in mosques amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia bans Ramadan iftars, suhoors in mosques amid COVID-19
Saudi FM Prince Faisal meets Jordanian counterpart, reaffirms Riyadh’s support Saudi FM Prince Faisal meets Jordanian counterpart, reaffirms Riyadh’s support
Top Content
China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs
UK’s Johnson to announce plans to reopen economy, relaunch international travel  UK’s Johnson to announce plans to reopen economy, relaunch international travel 
Prince Hamzah ‘stands’ with Jordan’s King Abdullah, vows to ‘follow constitution’ Prince Hamzah ‘stands’ with Jordan’s King Abdullah, vows to ‘follow constitution’
Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits during Ramadan for vaccinated people Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits during Ramadan for vaccinated people
Oman imposes strict COVID-19 measures during Ramadan Oman imposes strict COVID-19 measures during Ramadan
US Secretary of State Blinken urges de-escalation between Sudan, Ethiopia US Secretary of State Blinken urges de-escalation between Sudan, Ethiopia
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More