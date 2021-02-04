UK says there are 4,000 COVID-19 virus variants around the world

There are around 4,000 variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 around the world now so all vaccine manufacturers including Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc are trying to improve their vaccines, a British minister said.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

“It’s very unlikely that the current vaccine won’t be effective on the variants whether in Kent or other variants especially when it comes to severe illness and hospitalization,” Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky.

“All manufacturers, Pfizer-Biontech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and others are looking at how they can improve their vaccine to make sure that we are ready for any variant - there are about 4,000 variants around the world of COVID-19 now.”

Read more:

GSK, CureVac to develop vaccine against COVID-19 variants

Sinopharm, second COVID-19 vaccine not 100 pct effective against S. African variant

UK rolls out mass door-to-door COVID-19 testing as new variants spread

Last Update: Thursday, 04 February 2021 KSA 10:55 - GMT 07:55