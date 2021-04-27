.
US eases Israel travels advisory rating to 'Level 3'

A man looks at a flight information board in the departures terminal at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

The US State Department on Monday lowered its travel advisory rating for Israel to “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” - just days after it had raised it.

Last week, the State Department added 119 countries to the 34 countries listed at its highest “Level 4: Do Not Travel” rating, out of about 209 destinations listed.

The countries added included the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Israel, Mexico and Germany, and cited a “very high level of COVID-19”. The advisories are recommendations to American citizens and are not binding.

The State Department said last week the move to list more countries at Level 4 did not imply a reassessment of current health situations, but rather “an adjustment in the State Department’s Travel Advisory system to rely more on (the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s) existing epidemiological assessments.”

The State Department and Israeli Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

