.
.
.
.
Language

UAE reports 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, David Rodrigo)
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, David Rodrigo)
Coronavirus

UAE reports 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,481 recoveries and three deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported on Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The country’s health authorities carried out 178,528 coronavirus tests to determine Monday’s numbers.

The UAE’s death toll now sits at 1,654 and the total active cases in the country increased to 18,434, according to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

The total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak in the UAE mounted to 557,619 and recoveries to 537,531.

Monday’s numbers indicate a slight drop in new daily cases from Sunday’s 1,591 new COVID-19 infections.

The UAE’s vaccination campaign has been steady, with over 73 percent of its eligible population over the age of 16 and almost 80 precent its senior residents already vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of more than 12.1 million doses already administered.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany

Regional COVID-19 vaccination site for Chinese nationals launched in Dubai

Bogus job scam leaves 90 Indian nurses stranded in the UAE, hospital offers help

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Top Content
CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people
UAE removed from US intellectual property watchlist UAE removed from US intellectual property watchlist
Bahrain suspends entry from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh due to COVID-19 Bahrain suspends entry from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh due to COVID-19
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
South Sudan aid doctor killed ‘in cold blood’ amid rising attacks South Sudan aid doctor killed ‘in cold blood’ amid rising attacks
As US scales back in Mideast, China may step in: US CENTCOM commander As US scales back in Mideast, China may step in: US CENTCOM commander
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More